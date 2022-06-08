Get a peek at Cadillac's ultra-luxury electric show car, the Celestiq

Cadillac on Wednesday shared images of the coming Celestiq electric show car.

General Motors Co.'s luxury brand will release more details, including production timing and availability, on the all-electric, ultra-luxury sedan later this year. The hand-built car comes with signature lighting that offers "lively and soulful choreographed symphony of light" that invites passengers in, according to Cadillac.

“From its unique proportions and a new effortless, sophisticated form language, to the precision and attention to detail, Celestiq is unlike anything on the road today,” said Magalie Debellis, manager, Cadillac Branded Advanced Design, in a statement. “From its inception, the Celestiq show car was crafted to reincarnate the ‘Standard of the World.’”

The Celestiq, which is based on GM's new Ultium electric platform, will be among the first equipped with GM's enhanced Ultra Cruise self-driving technology, which will enable door-to-door hands free driving,

GM launched Cadillac's first EV, the $59,990 debut-edition Lyriq crossover, in March at its Spring Hill, Tenn., plant. Deliveries of that edition, which was available through reservation only, will begin this summer.

Cadillac is also offering a $62,990 rear-wheel drive Lyriq that gets an estimated 312 miles of range on a charge. Range will be released later on the $64,990 all-wheel drive option, which has a second drive unit.

Deliveries on the RWD option are expected to start this fall. Initial deliveries of the AWD model will start early next year.

Cadillac previously said the order bank for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq EV that opened last month was "full within hours," though specifics on how many vehicles were ordered were not provided.

