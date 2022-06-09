Here's a look at the coming electric Chevy Blazer SS

Chevrolet on Thursday provided a brief look at the coming all-electric Blazer SS in a 20-second teaser video.

The Blazer, which will be the first Chevy EV to feature a performance SS model, will debut later this year and be available in spring 2023.

The video shows a bright red Blazer body that focuses first on the charge port and then pivots to a spinning Blazer wheel.

General Motors Co. is also prepping for the 2023 launch of the electric Chevrolet Equinox, which the automaker said would be priced around $30,000. Pricing on the Blazer hasn't been released.

Last week, GM slashed prices of its current electric Chevrolet products: the Bolt EV and EUV. The 2023 Bolt EV will start at $26,595, down from the 2022 starting price of $32,495. The 2023 Bolt EUV will start at $28,195, down from last year's starting price of $34,495. Both prices include dealer freight charges.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@bykaleahall