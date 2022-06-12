GM's BrightDrop acquires AI tech from startup

BrightDrop, General Motors Co.'s new business focused on electric delivery vehicles, is acquiring fleet optimization software from Marain, the company said Friday.

BrightDrop plans to use Marain’s artificial intelligence-powered fleet optimization software for its products to develop solutions for fleet customers.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Using advanced AI and machine learning technologies with simulation tooling, Marain’s fleet optimization software models various complex environments to deliver better performance for customers, Brightdrop said.

Marain was born out of Stanford’s Autonomous Research Lab. Marain employees will join BrightDrop, including co-founders, Damien Scott and Colin Sheppard, who will lead the integration efforts across the data and analytics and product development teams.

