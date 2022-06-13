Chevy will reveal the electric Blazer July 18. Take a look here

General Motors Co. will reveal its 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV on July 18, the automaker confirmed.

Chevy also on Monday released the first full-body image of the electric SUV.

CEO Mary Barra announced the reveal date in a tweet: "Allow me to share a sneak peek at the all-new @Chevrolet Blazer #EV. I can’t wait until July 18, when we share the details with the world."

GM is also prepping for the launch of the electric Chevrolet Equinox, which the automaker said would be priced around $30,000. Pricing on the Blazer hasn't been released.

GM has not yet announced when the Equinox EV will be revealed this year. Both the electric Equinox and Blazer will be available next year.

GM recently said it slashed prices of its current electric Chevrolet products: the Bolt EV and EUV. The 2023 Bolt EV will start at $26,595, down from the 2022 starting price of $32,495. The 2023 Bolt EUV will start at $28,195, down from last year's starting price of $34,495. Both prices include dealer freight charges.

