Cadillac Celestiq to be built at GM's Warren Tech Center

General Motors Co. is investing more than $81 million at its Global Technical Center in Warren for production of the hand-built Cadillac Celestiq, the automaker said Wednesday.

The investment will cover the purchase and installation of equipment to make the ultra-luxury electric Celestiq. Renovation work has already started. Hourly employees represented by United Auto Workers Local 160 will build the cars. GM hasn't said when it will launch production of the Celestiq.

This is the first time a production vehicle will be built at the Warren campus, which has been the center of GM engineering and design since its inauguration in May 1956.

GM last week released teaser images of the Celestiq. Additional images will be released throughout the summer, ahead of the show car's debut in late July, the automaker said.

The Celestiq is built on GM’s new Ultium electric vehicle platform. It features a four-quadrant roof with smart glass that allows occupants to set their own level of roof transparency.

It will be built with more than 100 3-D printed parts that include both structural and cosmetic pieces, and polymer and metal pieces. The Celestiq production facility will also use additive manufacturing for tooling, fixtures and gauges in the assembly process, GM said.

GM’s Additive Industrialization Center, which opened on the Warren campus in 2020, enabled the use of 3-D printing for Cadillac. The luxury brand's CT4-V and CT5-V high-performance sedans were GM’s first vehicles to use 3-D printed parts, including the shifter emblem, transmission components and HVAC ducts.

