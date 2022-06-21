GM's Factory Zero to take downtime as it prepares to boost EV production

General Motors Co.'s Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center will take four weeks of downtime starting next week as it prepares to expand production there, the Detroit automaker confirmed Tuesday.

The company will expand production capacity at the plant, which is in both Detroit and Hamtramck. Workers at the plant build the GMC Hummer EV pickup, which launched at the end of 2021. The plant also is preparing for production of future electric products, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV and an SUV version of the Hummer.

The move to boost production capacity comes sooner than initially planned, the company said. GM is "pulling forward the installation of tooling, machinery and equipment," spokesman Dan Flores said in a statement.

The work will be completed the weeks of June 27, July 4, July 11 and July 18.

The automaker last week announced that it was raising the price of the Hummer EV pickup and SUV by $6,250 starting June 18, a move it attributed to rising commodity costs.

The base price for the Hummer EV 3X coming this fall will increase from $98,400 to $104,650. The Hummer EV 2X available next spring will be $94,650, up from $88,400. And coming spring 2024, the Hummer EV2 will be $84,650, up from $78,400.

Customers who reserved a Hummer EV before June 18 will see no price increase. The company reported having 77,500 reservations as of Friday.

