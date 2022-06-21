GM's BrightDrop has delivered 150 electric delivery vans to FedEx

FedEx Corp. has received 150 electric delivery vehicles from BrightDrop, the General Motors Co. startup focused on providing electric delivery products.

FedEx said on Tuesday the 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric vans were delivered throughout southern California to its subsidiary, FedEx Express. The arrival of the vans, which includes an initial shipment of five in December, marks a "critical milestone" for FedEx as the company works to fully electrify its fleet by 2040.

“In just under six months, we’ve taken delivery of 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600s for our parcel pickup and delivery fleet. In today’s climate of chip shortages and supply chain issues, that’s no ordinary feat and a true testament to the collaboration between FedEx and BrightDrop," FedEx Chief Sustainability Officer Mitch Jackson said in a statement.

BrightDrop's Zevo 600, designed for last-mile deliveries, gets an estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge, according to BrightDrop and has 600 cubic feet of cargo space. FedEx plans to incorporate 2,500 Zevo 600s across its operations in the next few years.

BrightDrop also makes the Zevo 400, a smaller electric van with 400 cubic feet of cargo space.

To support the new vehicle technology, FedEx is building out charging infrastructure, including more than 500 charging stations the company has already installed across California. FedEx is also working with utility companies to determine the capacity needed for electrical grids to support the charging infrastructure.

BrightDrop in January announced Walmart Inc. reserved 5,000 delivery vans and FedEx added 2,000 to its initial order of 500. In addition to FedEx and Walmart, Verizon and Merchants Fleet have signed on for BrightDrop electric vans.