GM suspending vaccination requirement in Canada

General Motors Co. is suspending its vaccination and reporting policy for its Canada operations effective Sunday, the automaker confirmed Thursday.

GM Canada was the automaker's only operation to require vaccination.

The decision comes after Chrysler and Dodge maker Stellantis NV earlier this week had to end its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Canadian employees. An arbitrator determined the policy is now unreasonable because of waning efficacy against the omicron variant.

Ford said Monday it would continue to require full vaccination for anyone entering a company facility in Canada. The policy's deadline was extended to July 4 from May 2.

The Detroit Three automakers announced last October they would require Canadian employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

