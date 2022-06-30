Chevy to reimburse Bolt owners who bought this year ahead of price cut

Chevrolet is offering a reimbursement to "a small number" of Bolt EV and EUV customers who purchased vehicles this year before it announced a price cut on 2023 models, the General Motors Co. brand confirmed Thursday.

The move comes a month after Chevrolet announced a $6,000 price drop on 2023 Bolts. The 2023 Bolt EV will start at $26,595, down from the 2022 starting price of $32,495. The 2023 Bolt EUV will start at $28,195, down from last year's starting price of $34,495. Both prices include dealer freight charges. Production of 2023 model year Bolts starts this summer.

Automotive News reported about the reimbursement program earlier Thursday.

Customers benefiting from the reimbursement purchased their Bolts "when incentives were low due to limited inventory. As a result of the price reduction announced on the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV, we want to make sure these customers are satisfied with their purchase and ownership experience," Chevrolet said in a statement.

All Bolt EV/EUVs purchased in the 2022 model year are eligible, Chevrolet said. Customers who leased through GM Financial are not eligible.

Chevrolet will be reaching out to customers in coming weeks about the reimbursement offer. How much a buyer receives will depend on certain factors, including model year and trim level. On average, owners can expect to receive about $5,000, Chevrolet said.

GM sold 358 Bolts in the first quarter. Sales for the second quarter will be released Friday.

The automaker expects to make and sell a record number of Bolts this year after recalling more than 141,000 made from the 2017 to 2022 model years for battery fire risk. The recall launched last August led to a months-long Bolt production shutdown at Orion Assembly and a stop sale on the electric vehicles.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@bykaleahall