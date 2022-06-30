GM expands EV first responder training

General Motors Co. said Thursday it's "significantly" expanding its EV education efforts with a training program for emergency personnel that will provide instruction and best practices on how to handle emergency situations with electric vehicles.

The EV First Responder Training is designed to offer important information about battery electric vehicle technology. It builds upon GM's education efforts that began more than a decade ago with the introduction of the Chevrolet Volt hybrid vehicle.

Following pilot events in southeast Michigan, training and outreach events will expand across Michigan, go to Fort Worth, Texas, and hit New York City and southern California later this summer. To learn more, first and second responders can go to: gmevfirstrespondertraining.com.

Training stops include:

The International Association of Fire Chiefs’ Fire-Rescue International conference in San Antonio from Aug. 24-26.

The Fire Department Instructors Conference in Indianapolis from April 24-29 in 2023.

