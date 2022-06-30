Chip woes: Truck production at GM's Fort Wayne plant down next week

Production of light-duty trucks at General Motors Co.'s Fort Wayne Assembly plant will be down next week as a result of the semiconductor shortage that's been affecting automakers since last year, the automaker confirmed Thursday.

“Our production in North America has been relatively strong and stable since the third quarter of last year," GM spokesman David Barnas said in a statement. "However, short-term supply chain disruptions continue to occur, which has led us to make this production adjustment. We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve issues as they arise to meet pent up customer demand for our vehicles.”

The Fort Wayne, Indiana, facility builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups.

GM expects production to resume July 11.

Production of the light-duty trucks will continue at the GM plant in Silao, Mexico. GM's heavy-duty truck operation in Flint will also stay running next week.

GM's Oshawa Assembly plant in Ontario, which also makes the light-duty trucks, will be off next week for a contractually scheduled shutdown.

