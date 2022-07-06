GM sales in China drop in second quarter

General Motors Co.'s largest market saw a 36% decline in sales in the second quarter during the COVID-19 resurgence in China.

The Detroit automaker sold 484,000 vehicles in the country during the second quarter, down from the 750,800 sold in the second quarter last year.

GM on Friday reported a 15% year-over-year decline in its second quarter U.S. sales amid continuing supply constraints. But GM's U.S. sales of 582,401 still surpassed China's in the second quarter.

GM said sales across its five brands in China began recovering in May. Every brand saw double-digit sales declines in the quarter.

