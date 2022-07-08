GMC to offer its most off-road capable Sierra ever

General Motors Co.'s GMC brand is offering a new Sierra package for its off-road edition that it says pushes the Sierra 1500 AT4X "to new heights" with extreme off-road capabilities.

The 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition is considered the most off-road capable factory Sierra 1500 ever. It will make it to dealerships early next year. Pricing has not yet been released.

The new package offers:

Steel front and rear bumpers with heavy-duty recovery points and winch capability

Five boron steel skid plates

Race-inspired, engraved 18-inch American Expedition Vehicle Salta wheels in a gloss black finish with a recessed valve system for added protection

33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory maximum traction tires

Updated front grille and fascia

American Expedition Vehicle branding throughout the vehicle

Available off-road rocker panel protectors and an optional bolt-on step assist

GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred said in a statement the brand's "customers want an uncompromising combination of on-road technology and off-road capability" and "this truck provides extreme capability, technology and comfort.”

Compared to the 2022 Sierra 1500 AT4X, the AEV Edition's front approach angle increases by more than 27% to 32.5 degrees, GMC said. And the departure angle improves to 23.4 degrees from 23 degrees. The breakover angle went to 23 degrees from 22.7 degrees in the AT4X.

The truck’s ground clearance also went up to 11.2 inches from 10.8 inches.

Both the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition and the new AT4X will be available later in the 2023 model year.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall