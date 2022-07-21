GM's OnStar rebrands with 'modern, simpler' logo

General Motors Co. is rebranding OnStar, its in-vehicle safety and security communications service, with a "modern, simpler design," the automaker said Thursday.

The new identity and logo begin "a new era for the brand and how we are innovating to make our promise of safety and security available to more people,” said Jeff Massimilla, vice president of OnStar Safety and Connectivity at GM, in a statement.

Also on Thursday, GM announced an expansion for its OnStar Guardian mobile app for motorcycle riders and for the home through Amazon Alexa integration.

Motorcycle riders in the U.S. and Canada can now have 24/7 access for emergencies and roadside assistance. The app can use smartphone sensors to detect when a change in acceleration occurs leading to a crash and it can alert an OnStar Emergency Advisor to contact first responders.

In 2021, OnStar and Amazon piloted OnStar Guardian in the home. The service provides can connect users to an OnStar Emergency Certified Advisor with a compatible Alexa-enabled device.

Now, OnStar Guardian is available for the home to all members in the U.S. with a compatible Alexa-enabled device. OnStar last year made the OnStar Guardian app available to anyone with a compatible smartphone in the U.S. and Canada.

