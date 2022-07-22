Here's a look at Cadillac's ultra-luxury EV: the Celestiq

Cadillac on Friday released new images of the hand-built Celestiq show car, an ultra-luxury electric sedan.

The EV is the Detroit automaker's most recent entry into the broadening EV segment, as General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra used a recent interview to declare that GM would leapfrog industry leader Tesla Inc. in the electric vehicle space it did so much to create.

The Celestiq's design was inspired by Cadillac's 120-year past but also incorporates the latest technology. Features of the EV include five high-definition interactive displays, including a 55-inch-diagonal advanced LED display, a glass roof and Ultra Cruise, GM's next generation of its hands-free driver assistance technology.

The glass roof technology allows users to switch between four zones of variable lighting. The show car and production versions of the Celestiq will be very similar and the technology offered will make it "the most advanced vehicle ever" from the luxury brand.

Cadillac's design and engineering teams reviewed what defined its early sedans — such as the bespoke V-16 powered coaches of the prewar era and the hand-built 1957 Eldorado Brougham, the automaker said. The handcrafted sedan will be built one by one at the Warren Tech Center.

Availability for the production version of the Celestiq will be announced at a later date. GM has not yet revealed pricing, but the Wall Street Journal citing sources reported last month the ultra-luxury vehicle would be around $300,000.

GM is investing $81 million to build the Celestiq at GM’s Global Technical Center in Warren. It will be the first production vehicle built there since the center’s inauguration in May 1956.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@bykaleahall