GM's 2Q profits down 40% amid supply challenges, reaffirms full-year guidance

General Motors. Co's second-quarter profits were down roughly 40% year-over-year, the Detroit automaker reported, amid nagging supply-chain disruptions.

GM on Tuesday reported $1.7 billion in net income for the April-June period, down from $2.8 billion last year. The automaker generated $35.8 billion in revenue in 2Q, up from $34.2 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

The company reported an adjusted operating profit of $2.3 billion for the period ending in June, down from $4.1 billion year-over-year.

Still, GM reaffirmed it's full-year guidance of net income of between $9.6 billion and $11.2 billion adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of between $13 billion and $15 billion.

In a letter to shareholders, GM CEO Mary Barra said the quarter reflected the impacts of supply-chain disruptions, "especially" in June. The automaker on Tuesday also announced several battery raw material sourcing agreements, meaning it now has contracts in place for all the raw materials it needs to meet a 2025 goal of having 1 million units of annual electric-vehicle capacity in North America.

"It is clear we are operating in a dynamic market that presents both challenges and opportunities for our company, and we will continue to rise to them," Barra wrote. "We have been operating with lower volumes due to the semiconductor shortage for the past year, and we have delivered strong results despite those pressures."

"There are concerns about economic conditions, to be sure," she continued. "That’s why we are already taking proactive steps to manage costs and cash flows, including reducing discretionary spending and limiting hiring to critical needs and positions that support growth. We have also modeled many downturn scenarios and we are prepared to take deliberate action when and if necessary. Regardless of the circumstances, we will continue executing from a position of strength."

