GM launches new EV educational platform: EV Live

General Motors Co. Monday launched EV Live, a virtual educational platform where users can get their electric vehicle questions answered by the automaker's specialists for free.

EV Live, one of the tools GM's using to get more consumers into EVs, allows anyone with the internet to connect with a specialist. They will be able to answer EV-related questions and give virtual tours of the EV Live studio that has GM's EVs, home charger displays and other EV products. They can explain the home charging installation process and refer them to certified installers.

Beyond the general consumer, GM also plans to use the platform to better prepare dealers, employees, fleet and commercial customers, utilities and third-party collaborators for the automaker's planned all-electric future.

From the EV LIVE website, users can schedule a free, live tour with an EV specialist, or start an on-demand live tour, pending availability. Live tours initially will be offered in a one-on-one format and group tours will become available later this year. GM also plans to offer pre-recorded sessions in the future.

Participants will be able to hear and see the EV specialist, while the EV specialist can hear — but not see the participant.

EV specialists will be available to connect at the following times: