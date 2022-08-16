Chevy releases images of Blazer EV police vehicle

Chevrolet has released images of the new electric 2024 Blazer police pursuit vehicle — the first pursuit-rated all-electric vehicle for the brand in its more than 60 years of making law enforcement vehicles.

The Blazer EV police vehicle is based off the Blazer EV SS retail model, which GM recently revealed. The vehicle's final specifications and range will be available closer to its launch in the the first quarter of 2024.

It will have specific police vehicle content including skid plates, police-rated tired, steel wheels and emergency equipment support.

“Chevy’s commitment to meeting the needs of law enforcement is rooted in decades of cooperation with police agencies across North America,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president of GM Fleet, in a statement. “This purpose-built electrified Blazer EV PPV will have excellent pursuit performance, the reliability of a Chevrolet and fast-charging necessary to be a high-performance patrol vehicle.”

Chevrolet in a press release said the vehicle will use "the largest possible Ultium battery available" to support the electrical needs for a patrol car.

The interior features front seats designed to accommodate duty belts and gear.

The rear of the vehicle has larger cargo capacity. It also has a rear camera mirror that gives a wide field of view behind the vehicle.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV PPV begins production in the first quarter of 2024, with pricing and order guide availability expected in mid-2023.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall