GM adds Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat to board of directors

General Motors Co. has added Joanne Crevoiserat, 58, chief executive officer of Tapestry Inc., to its board of directors.

New York-based Tapestry operates luxury accessories and lifestyle brands: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

Crevoiserat started at the company as chief financial officer in 2019 and became CEO in 2020. She’s also on Tapestry’s board and is a member of the Business Roundtable.

Crevoiserat has experience in many financial and operational roles with a focus on company transformation. She’s had leadership positions at Abercrombie & Fitch, Kohl’s Corporation, Walmart Inc. and May Department Stores.

She has a bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Connecticut.

GM’s board now has 12 directors with six women.

Two other women recently departed the board.

Meg Whitman, former CEO of Hewlett Packard, stepped down since she was named the U.S. Ambassador to Kenya. The U.S. Senate confirmed her appointment in July.

Jane Mendillo, retired president and chief executive officer of the Harvard Management Company, retired from the board after GM's annual meeting in June.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall