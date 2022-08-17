GM Defense joins American Rheinmetall Vehicles to seek Army contract

GM Defense LLC and American Rheinmetall Vehicles LLC, a developer of combat vehicles and systems, have formed a strategic collaboration to compete in the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck program, the companies said Wednesday.

The Army is seeking a replacement platform for its tactical vehicles with this program and will have many "Prototype Projects" before initial production that could result in the purchase of about 5,700 vehicles for about $5 billion, they said.

The Army's request for proposals was issued in late June and a contract award is expected in December.

American Rheinmetall Vehicles LLC is headquartered in Sterling Heights and is part of Rheinmetall's Vehicle Systems division. Germany-based Rheinmetall AG operates internationally in various markets with a range of products and services. The company is a direct supplier to the automotive industry and a leading provider of security technology.

The company last year unveiled its HX3, its next-generation truck with advances in power, mobility, advanced driver assistance systems and an open systems architecture.

An "Americanized" HX3 will be the base of what American Rheinmetall Vehicles and GM Defense will offer the Army for the CTT program. GM Defense said it will bring "manufacturing capabilities and technological excellence" to the team.

The GM subsidiary was previously selected to deliver the Infantry Squad Vehicle to the Army.

