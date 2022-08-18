GM considering Indiana town for fourth battery plant

General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are considering New Carlisle, Indiana, as the location for their fourth Ultium Cells LLC joint venture battery plant.

Ultium Cells "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New Carlisle, Indiana," company spokesperson Brooke Waid said in a statement Thursday.

Ultium Cells has submitted a tax abatement application with St. Joseph County, which includes New Carlisle.

"Ultium Cells with the support of GM officials are in discussions with the appropriate local officials on the abatement application," Waid said. "We look forward to the application being reviewed and hopefully approved later this month. Securing an approved tax abatement is a critical step of the project moving forward."

The plant would be Ultium's fourth U.S.-based battery cell manufacturing operation. The three other sites are in Warren, Ohio; Spring Hill, Tennessee, and the Lansing area.

The Warren, Ohio, plant will be first to start producing cells for GM's electric vehicles. Production is slated to start this month.

ABC57 in South Bend, Indiana, first reported GM's consideration of New Carlisle on Thursday morning.

