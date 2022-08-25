Supply chain snag halts production at GM Corvette plant next week

General Motors Co.'s Chevrolet Corvette plant will idle next week because of a temporary parts supply issues, the Detroit automaker said on Thursday.

Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky won't run production the week of Aug. 29 on either of its two shifts employing more than 1,400 people. The assembly line will resume on Sept. 6 after Labor Day.

"Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production," spokesman David Barnas said in a statement.

The statement added that the automaker's production in North American has been stable compared to recent months as supply chains have hit bumps since 2020's COVID-19 shutdowns.

"Short-term supply chain disruptions continue to occur," Barnas added, "which has led us to make this scheduling adjustment."

