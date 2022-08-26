Chip woes: GM halts truck production at Mexico truck plant next week

General Motors Co.'s truck plant in Mexico will be down next week as a result of the semiconductor shortage.

GM's Mexico Silao plant makes the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty trucks. Other truck plants in Fort Wayne, Indiana; Flint, and Oshawa, Ontario, are all running next week. Flint, which makes heavy-duty Silverados and Sierras, is scheduled for overtime production this weekend.

GM expects to resume production at Silao on Monday, Sept. 5.

Automakers have struggled with the semiconductor shortage since early 2021. GM has mostly been able to prevent production halts since late last year.

“Our production in North America has been relatively strong and stable since the third quarter of last year," GM spokesman David Barnas said in a statement. "However, short-term supply chain disruptions continue to occur, which has led us to make this production adjustment. We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve issues as they arise to meet pent up customer demand for our vehicles."

Corvette production at GM's Bowling Green, Kentucky, plant is also down next week for supply issues.

