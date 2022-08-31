GM joint venture Ultium plant in Ohio begins battery cell production

Ultium Cells LLC has started production of battery cells at its first manufacturing operation in Warren, Ohio, the General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution joint venture company confirmed Wednesday.

For competitive reasons, what date production launched was not specified but Ultium Cells spokesperson Brooke Waid confirmed it started in August. The plant will supply battery cells for GM’s Ultium platform-based EVs, including the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV built at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.

GM and LG invested $2.3 billion in the Warren, Ohio, facility that has more than 40 gigawatt hours of annual capacity with room for expansion.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine went to the plant Wednesday to see the cell manufacturing process performed by a team of more than 800 workers. At full production, the facility will have 1,300 employees.

GM and other automakers are vertically integrating battery cell production to help lower the cost of their batteries and electric vehicles. The start of Ultium battery cell production brings GM closer to its electrification goals since it needs additional supply to make and sell more EVs.

The automaker wants to produce more than 1 million EVs in North America by 2025.

Ultium is building four battery plants in the U.S. Other locations include a site near Lansing and a location in Spring Hill, Tennessee, next to an electric-vehicle manufacturing plant there that produces the Cadillac Lyriq.

GM and LG are considering New Carlisle, Indiana, as the location of their fourth planned battery cell plant. Ultium Cells has submitted a tax abatement application with St. Joseph County, which includes New Carlisle.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall