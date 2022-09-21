GM halts reservations for Hummer EV pickup, SUV

General Motors Co. is ending reservations on all trims of the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV Wednesday night after receiving 90,000, the company said.

Customers had to put down $100 to reserve one of the Hummers. GMC says less than 5% of reservations are canceled.

GM in June upped the price on its GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV by $6,250. The base price for the Hummer EV 3X coming this fall went from $98,400 to $104,650. The Hummer EV 2X available next spring is $94,650, up from $88,400. And coming spring 2024, the Hummer EV2 will be $84,650, up from $78,400.

"GMC Hummer EV customers are excited about the off-road capability and incredible on-road performance their supertruck offers – all with zero-tailpipe-emissions," GMC spokesperson Mikhael Farah said in a statement. "This enthusiastic interest has led to over 90,000 reservations for both pickup and SUV, and we’re excited to say this incredible demand has led to Hummer EV reservations being fully booked at this time."

The Hummer is manufactured at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.