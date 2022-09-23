General Motors invests $760 million for EV-related work at Toledo transmission plant

General Motors Co. is investing $760 million at its Toledo Propulsion Systems plant for the production of drive units that will be used for future battery electric trucks, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV and GMC Hummer EVs, the company said Friday.

The Ohio factory is the first of GM’s U.S. powertrain or propulsion-related manufacturing facilities to receive EV-supply production. Renovation work at Toledo will start this month.

The facility will make GM’s family of EV drive units, which convert electric power from the battery pack to move the vehicle's wheels. The plant will build transmissions for internal combustion vehicles while building drive units during GM’s EV transition, GM said.

“Our Toledo team has a long, proud history of building great products and they have worked hard to earn this investment,” said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability, in a statement. “This investment helps build job security for our Toledo team for years to come and is the next step on our journey to an all-electric future.”

Toledo Propulsion Systems builds GM’s six-speed, eight-speed and 10-speed rear-wheel drive and nine-speed front-wheel drive transmissions for several Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac products. The facility employs about 1,500 and workers there are represented by United Auto Workers Local 14.

“This investment is a recognition that UAW Local 14 members bring the skills, know-how and drive that make GM successful,” UAW President Ray Curry said in a statement. “UAW members look forward to being a part of shaping the future of General Motors.”