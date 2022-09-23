GM tells white-collar employees to return to office 3 days a week

General Motors Co. white-collar employees will be expected to return to the office three days a week later this year, the company said Friday.

A specific timeframe for when employees will begin work under the new system was not released. The move comes after GM last year introduced a "Work Appropriately" model that gave GM teams the flexibility to work from home, a lab, an office, or wherever they can do their best work.

"As the COVID landscape has dramatically improved, and as we accelerate our transformation and enter a rapid launch cycle, we are evolving Work Appropriately to drive the best collaboration, enterprise mindset and impact," GM spokesperson Maria Raynal said in a statement. "Effective later this year, employees who transitioned to working remotely some or all of the time during the pandemic will pivot to a more regular in-person work cycle, and they will now be expected to work three days on-campus each week. We’re committed to maintaining flexibility to ensure our employees can attend to personal commitments, and we will share details with them in the coming weeks."

Automotive News reported the change earlier Friday afternoon.

GM's headquarters is at the Renaissance Center downtown. The automaker also has its Technical Center campus in Warren.

Crosstown rivals Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV, maker of Jeeps and Ram trucks, both have hybrid-work models.