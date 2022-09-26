GM reveals 2024 Chevy Silverado HD

Chevrolet's 2024 Silverado HD is arriving next year with across-the-board upgrades to the powertrain, interior, and trailering technology.

The General Motors Co. top-selling truck features a Duramax 6.6-liter turbo-diesel V-8 engine that has a GM-estimated 470 horsepower and 975 pound-feet of torque. The gas engine heavy-duty model has 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque. Engineers enhanced low-end torque by up to 25%, GM said, to improve performance at low speeds or when climbing, especially when trailering. An Allison 10-speed automatic transmission will, for the first time, be standard on both 6.6-liter gas and 6.6-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engines.

“The enhancements to the 2024 model build on its core strengths to provide an even stronger balance of the design, strength and confidence that makes tackling the hard jobs, including trailering, easier and more convenient than ever," said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet, in a statement.

The 2024 lineup includes 2500 and 3500 models available in regular cab, double cab and crew configurations. Dual-rear-wheel models will be available on the 3500. These models support the lineup’s highest trailering capacity of 36,000 pounds. The 2024 Silverado HD trims are: Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country. For the first time, a ZR2 trim will join later in the model year.

These popular packages will still be available: Z71 Sport Edition, Z71 Chrome Sport Edition, Midnight Special Edition and Alaskan Snow Plow Special Edition.

The truck has a freshened front end with a new fascia, headlights and grille. The LTZ, ZR2 and High Country trims feature dual-projector technology. An animated lighting sequence welcomes and says goodbye to passengers as they approach or walk away from the vehicle.

There are six new exterior colors: Sterling Gray, Dark Ash, Radiant Red, Auburn Metallic and available later: Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Meteorite Metallic.

For storage, the truck's Durabed cargo box offers up to 83.5 cubic feet with the long box. The truck also features the CornerStep rear bumper, BedSteps and has available a six-position Multi-Flex tailgate and 120-volt power outlet.

Some of the new wheel and tire options for the Silverado HD include 20-inch bright chrome wheels for the LTZ, 18-inch aluminum dually wheel and all-terrain tires optional on 3500 LTZ and standard on 3500HD High Country. There will be 20-inch off-road tires available on Z71 Sport Edition, Midnight Special Edition, Alaskan Snow Plow Special Edition and Z71 Off-Road package.

On the interior, the LT, LTZ and High Country models feature an all-new instrument panel with a 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment display complemented by a 12.3-inch-diagonal configurable driver information center. The infotainment screen and other controls are titled toward the driver.

Additional interior upgrades include: new screen displays and graphics, leather-wrapped surfaces with real wood accents available on certain models, a center console on LT, LTZ and High Country models with an available wireless charger and enhanced hidden storage spaces.

The Silverado's Google built-in compatibility allows customers to connect their daily lives to their vehicle with Google Assistant, which makes it easier to text, play music, receive directions, adjust vehicle settings and control smart home devices all hands free.

Adaptive cruise control will be a new available feature on the Silverado. Other safety features include: front pedestrian braking, forward collission alert, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and following distance indicator.

The trailering technology on the 2024 Silverado HD has several new and enhanced features including the all-new adaptive cruise control with trailering, enhanced transparent trailering that allows the technology to work with a fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailers and the trailer-side blind zone alert. The Silverado HD offers up to 14 camera views for trailering.

The maximum towing capability for the 2500 with the 6.6-liter turbo-diesel V-8 engine is to 22,500 pounds.

The Silverado HD will be publicly debuted at the State Fair of Texas on Sept. 29. Pricing will be released closer to when production launches in the first half of 2023 at Flint Assembly in Michigan and Oshawa Assembly in Canada.