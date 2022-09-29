GM to relocate Heritage Center to Grand Blanc Township

General Motors Co. is relocating its Heritage Center from Sterling Heights to the company’s former Customer Care & Aftersales world headquarters in Grand Blanc Township, bringing it closer to the Detroit automaker's Flint birthplace.

The Heritage Center in Sterling Heights opened in a leased space in 2004 to house a portion of the GM Heritage Archive and historic vehicle collection, which includes about 600 cars and trucks representing GM industry firsts, tech experiments, concept cars, race cars and milestone production vehicles. The Heritage team has been searching for a larger, permanent location to display GM's archives including more than 8 million photographic images, 250,000 video masters and motion picture films, 1.5 million digital media files, and more than 1 million pieces of microfilm.

The move will happen in phases while the Grand Blanc Township facility is renovated for the center, GM said. The new location gives GM more space to expand programming with more vehicle and archive display areas and eventually look at hosting events in the space.

For the near term, the Heritage team is focused on continuing offerings and operations in its new space, including assisting with research requests and hosting researchers.