GM adds venture capital investor, former Tesla exec to board of directors

General Motors Co. has added entrepreneur and venture capital investor Jonathan McNeill, 55, the co-founder and CEO of DVx Ventures, to its board of directors, the company said Tuesday.

McNeill in 2019 founded DVx, which focuses on helping businesses that will have a positive impact on the world. Prior to that, McNeil was chief operating officer for Lyft Inc. and president of global sales, delivery and service at Tesla Inc.

Before joining Tesla, McNeill was the CEO of software company Enservio Inc. He's founded and sold several technology and retail companies including Midwest Cycling, Sterling Collision Centers, Inc., First Notice Systems and Before You Move.

He's also on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s board of directors.

GM’s board now has 13 directors with senior leadership and board experience across a variety of fields including manufacturing, information technology, digital commerce, retail, higher education, investment management, international affairs, defense, transportation, cybersecurity and pharmaceuticals. Six of GM’s directors are women and 12 are independent.

In August, GM added Joanne Crevoiserat, 58, chief executive officer of Tapestry Inc., to its board. New York-based Tapestry operates luxury accessories and lifestyle brands: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

