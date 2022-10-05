GM unit to pay $3.5M over handling of military members auto purchases, leases

General Motors Co.'s financial services arm has agreed to pay more than $3.5 million to resolve allegations that it illegally repossessed military members' vehicles and improperly handled service members' lease termination requests, in violation of federal law, according to a news release from the Justice Department Wednesday.

The Justice Department began investigating GM Financial after receiving a complaint about a potential violation of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, or SCRA, which provides certain legal and financial protections to service members and their families.

According to the department, the SCRA forbids auto finance and leasing companies from repossessing a military member's vehicle without a court order, as long as the member has made at least one payment on the vehicle before starting their military service. The law also allows service members to terminate a vehicle lease early after entering the military or receiving "certain qualifying military orders."

The Justice Department said Wednesday its investigation — which was handled by the Civil Rights Division’s Housing and Civil Enforcement Section, with the assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas — was prompted by a complaint from U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Thomas Gorgeny.

Gorgeny reportedly asked GM Financial to end his lease early under the terms of the SCRA after he received orders in September 2017 to deploy overseas. Though the company informed him that his request had been approved, he received a letter from GM Financial while he was deployed overseas "demanding" that he pay more than $15,000 to cover the remainder of his lease term and other costs, according to the Justice Department.

The department alleged in a court filing that, since 2015, GM Financial has "improperly denied servicemembers' lease termination requests, charged servicemembers improper early termination fees or lease amounts after the date of termination, and failed to provide servicemembers timely refunds of lease amounts they paid in advance," according to the news release. The department claims that GM Financial's handling of the requests resulted in more than 1,000 SCRA violations and that, since 2015, the company has illegally repossessed 71 vehicles owned by military members.

The department said Wednesday it had reached a consent order with GM Financial under which the company has agreed to pay more than $3.5 million to the military members, as well as a $65,480 civil penalty to the government. Under the order, GM Financial will pay at least $10,000 to each of the 71 service members whose vehicles were repossessed.

The company also will refund the fee and pay additional damages of three times the fee or $500, whichever is larger, to the members who the Justice Department claimed were charged an improper fee when they terminated their leases. Military members whose requests to terminate their leases were improperly denied will receive a refund of "certain payments" as well as up to $5,000 in additional damages.

The order also requires GM Financial to repair the service members' credit, provide training on the SCRA to its employees, and implement policies and procedures that comply with the federal law.

“The last thing servicemembers should be worried about while deployed is paying off vehicle leases they don’t want and can’t use,” U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham for the Northern District of Texas said in a statement.

In a statement, GM Financial said it "has beenfully cooperative and responsive throughout the investigation opened in 2018 by the Department of Justice into compliance with the Servicemember’s Civil Relief Act."

"Over our 30-year history, GM Financial has maintained a strong track record of fair lending practices and compliance with all regulatory requirements," the company said. "We remain committed to ensuring the customer experience is handled responsibly, ethically and exceeds the customer’s expectation."

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski