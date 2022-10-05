GM hires new chief people officer

General Motors Co. on Wednesday named Arden Hoffman senior vice president and chief people officer to replace Kim Brycz, who's retiring from GM after nearly 40 years.

Hoffman joins GM from Cruise LLC, the autonomous vehicle that's majority-owned by GM.

Hoffman’s appointment begins Jan. 1, 2023. She will report to GM CEO Mary Barra.

Brycz has led GM’s HR team since 2018. Brycz joined GM in 1983, spending most of her career in global purchasing.

Before Cruise, Hoffman was the vice president of people at Dropbox. She helped guide the entity from a private startup to a publicly traded company. Prior to that, she served in several people leader roles at Google and Goldman Sachs.