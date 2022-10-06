GM Defense selected to develop battery prototype for military use

GM Defense, a subsidiary of General Motors Co., has been selected by the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit to develop a battery pack prototype for testing and analysis on Department of Defense platforms, the company said Thursday.

DIU is focused on accelerating the adoption of commercial technology for the U.S. military. GM Defense will use GM’s Ultium battery platform to meet DIU’s requirements for a scalable design for tactical military vehicles.

GM Defense in July was selected by the U.S. Army to provide a GMC Hummer EV pickup for analysis and demonstration.