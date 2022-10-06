Truck wars: GMC Sierra HD family gets beefier, techier, sexier

In the heavy duty pickup truck arms race, GMC has rolled out its latest weapon: the 2024 Sierra HD.

Surfing trends in these high-tech, high-performance times, the Sierra HD not only offers a raft of best-in-class claims but also sets a new bar for luxury. The mega-truck throws down the gauntlet on best-in-class towing, screen size, and trailering tech with 14 camera views and a slick feature that renders a gooseneck trailer invisible so the driver can monitor objects behind it.

Heavy duty capability commands big sticker prices and GMC’s premium brand claims 31% share of the over-$75,000 market. To sweeten the pot, Sierra is introducing two more premium models: the Denali Ultimate and AT4X.

The twin titans headline a lineup of that includes 2500HD and 3500HD models in Regular Cab, Extended Cab and Crew Cab configurations with dual-rear-wheel models — so-called duallys — available on the 3500HD. The trucks aim to satisfy customer demand for more diesel power, more interior technology, more stump-pulling capability across an expanded family of seven models.

“This truck elevates the HD segment with the introductions of the Denali Ultimate trim and will soon add the seriously off-road capable AT4X trim, further strengthening the dominance of the GMC truck portfolio,” said GMC vice president Duncan Aldred.

While GMC’s corporate parent, General Motors, is touting the transition of its brands to the Ultium battery platform in the next decade, Aldred said Sierra HD will be powered by diesel and gas technologies.

“This is not an EV,” said Aldred. “The Sierra Heavy Duty will become an EV in time, but it will be toward the end of the 2035 transition.”

Towing tests from TFL Trucks with 6,000-pound trailers have shown range degradation of EV pickup trucks like the Ford Lightning of about 70% to less than 100 miles of range — a problem for long-distance hauls. While diesel and gas engines also suffer some range degradation, they offer better range and refueling infrastructure.

The Sierra will be powered by its tried-and-true, 6.6-liter Duramax turbo-diesel V-8 fed with more steroids to achieve an eye-popping 975 pound-feet- of torque — a 25% gain over the current model. Coupled with a 10-speed Allison transmission the Sierra HD makes 470 horsepower.

That added oomph will allow Sierra HD to clean-and-jerk a class best 21,900 pounds in 2500 HD Crew Cab trim. Spice the 3500HD, dually-rear-wheel pickup with a Duramax and it will tow 36,000 pounds. A 6.6-liter V-8 engine comes standard with 401 horsepower and 464 torque — and is now also paired with the Allision 10-speed for better power management.

While the Sierra HD flexes its muscle outside, passengers can travel in luxury inside.

The 2024 model — due on dealer lots early next year - gets major interior upgrades including 40 inches of digital dash screens. That expanse includes a best-in-class, 13.4-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Available touchscreen features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and 14 camera views to better tow the 20,000-plus pounds out back.

While Sierra has long won raves for its premium styling and jaw-dropping rear MultiPro taigates, the towing ‘n’ tech upgrades are designed to close the gap to competitors from Ford and Ram.

“As good as they are, the (2022) Sierra 2500HD and 3500HD are outclassed by the Ford Super Duty and Ram HD,” writes Car and Driver of the current lineup. “The Sierra 2500 HD can tow up to 18,500 pounds and the 3500HD can haul up to 35,500 pounds, but those max ratings are eclipsed by rivals. What’s more, those competitors offer nicer interiors or more driver assists — or both.”

To address the latter concerns, Sierra HD also debuts new stitching and six new exterior colors (Titanium Rush Metallic, Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, Redwood Metallic, Meteorite Metallic and Downpour Metallic) while offering unique interior designs for the posh AT4X, Denali, and Denali Ultimate trims.

Denali is synonymous with GMC lux — accounting for 45% of HD sales — and the first-ever Denali Ultimate takes its refinement to the next level.

Standard with the Duramax under the hood, you’ll know the Denali Ultimate by its unique grille, Mount Denali fender badging, six-way, MultiPro tailgate, Alpine Umber interior, 16-way power seats, open-pore Paldao wood, power moonroof, 15-inch head-up display, and 12-speaker Bose audio system rolling along on 20-inch aluminum wheels with black accents.

“This truck could hold its own in the luxury sedan space,” smiled Aldred.

HD competitors have long headlined best-in-class tow ability, but — with the explosion in electronic gizmos over the last decade — best-in-class tech is also prized.

Sierra HD boasts the most trailer-assistance tech in class with a suite of available features designed to streamline the hitching-and-towing process. The headliner is an industry-first transparent trailer view for gooseneck trailoring so the driver can virtually “see through” the trailer.

Other features include blind-spot assist extended around the trailer, a warning if vehicle/trailer weight exceed its Gross Combined Weight Rating, and adaptive cruise control. Interestingly, the Sierra HD is not yet available with GM’s Super Cruise, hands-free drive assist.

For off-road enthusiasts who want to unhitch Sierra HD at the end of a long day of towing, there is the AT4X coming later in 2023. Armed with skid plates, meaty tires, and increased ground clearance, AT4X wants to play.

Assembled in Flint, Sierra HD’s pricing will be announced closer to the start of production.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.