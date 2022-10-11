GM creates new energy business

General Motors Co. announced Tuesday it's forming a new business called GM Energy for energy management products and services to expand growth opportunities beyond selling vehicles.

Ultium Charge 360, introduced in April, will be part of GM Energy, and its portfolio of integrated public charging networks and mobile apps will expand. The company also introduced new products called Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial that will be under the GM Energy umbrella.

The business will offer a range of products for commercial and retail customers, from bi-directional charging, vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) applications, to stationary storage, solar products, software applications, cloud management tools, microgrid solutions and hydrogen fuel cells.

GM’s Energy Services Cloud — the "central interface for GM Energy’s solutions" — will house data and energy management tools to connect customers with residential, fleet and commercial energy assets. Customers will also able to manage their energy consumption with software applications.

The Detroit automaker said "several large-scale companies" in the U.S. have agreed to work with GM Energy. One of them is SunPower, a solar technology and energy services provider. The home energy system will be availableat the same time of the launch of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, with production expected to begin in fall 2023.