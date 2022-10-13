Supply woes: Corvette production down next week

General Motors Co. is halting production next week of the 2023 Corvette Stingray and Corvette Z06 at its Bowling Green, Kentucky, plant for an unspecified parts constraint not related to the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

"Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production to meet the strong demand for our products. We expect the plant to resume normal operations on Monday, October 24," GM spokesperson David Barnas said in a statement.

Corvette production at Bowling Green Assembly was most recently down for a week in late August due to a a supply issue. The plant also lost production time in April and March.

Production stoppages have improved since the pandemic threw off the auto supply chain almost two years ago. GM expects production volume to increase 25% to 30% this year.

Chevrolet launched production of the Z06 in September after unveiling it last year. It comes with a 5.5-liter, dual-overhead-cam V-8 that produces 670 horsepower — 175 more than the standard, mid-engine Corvette Stingray.

