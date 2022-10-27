Lear Corp. plans $80 million EV battery component plant in Michigan

Southfield-based Lear Corporation plans to build a new $80 million manufacturing plant in Michigan that will generate hundreds of new jobs after being tapped by General Motors to exclusively supply battery disconnect units to all of the automaker's full-size Ultium platform-based electric SUVs and trucks until 2030.

The location for the plant, announced by Lear officials Thursday, hasn't been determined but it will be used to manufacture BDUs and other electrification components. Lear, which specializes in automotive seating and e-systems technology, said it's working with state and local officials to plan the facility.

"Lear is developing innovative technologies that are driving the widespread adoption of electric vehicles," said Ray Scott, Lear's president and CEO, in a news release Thursday. "This additional new business with GM was made possible by Lear’s recognized value proposition in electrification that combines flexible manufacturing operations and advanced Industry 4.0 automation technologies with our vertically integrated capabilities."

The new manufacturing facility is expected to generate $500 million in revenue from electrification sales every year once it's operating at full capacity.

Lear has previously partnered with GM to make seats for electric vehicles although the BDU deal is the largest electrification platform win for Lear’s E-Systems division, the company said.

BDUs serve as the main interface between an electric vehicle’s battery pack and its electrical system. Lear claims to provide higher-performance BDUs needed to power larger electric vehicles produced on GM's new Ultium platform.

"With our unique electrification solutions and long-standing collaborative relationship with GM, Lear is excited for the opportunity to provide technologies that will help enable a zero-emission future,” Scott said in the news release. "As a Michigan-headquartered company, it is important to make this investment in our backyard. This facility will provide hundreds of highly skilled jobs to the state and will be our largest investment in an electrification-focused production site to date."

