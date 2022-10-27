GM donates Bolt EV to Ukraine ambassador

General Motors Co. donated a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV to the Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S.

GM Vice President and Head of Global Public Policy Omar Vargas delivered the Michigan-made Bolt to Ambassador Oksana Markarova at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Mnday. Chevrolet Bolts are made at Orion Assembly in Lake Orion. GM also provided a Level 2 fast charger.

In other efforts to help Ukraine during the war with Russia, GM donated 50 Chevrolet Tahoes to the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure for humanitarian aid. The Detroit automaker also donated $250,000 to the International Rescue Committee and matched U.S. employee contributions up to $50,000 to select nonprofit organizations. “On behalf of the people of Ukraine, I would like to express our gratitude to GM for the continued support of our country. The 50 Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs donated to Ukraine earlier this year are saving Ukrainian lives every day," Markarova said. "The initiatives of responsible companies such as GM are crucial for the success and future prosperity of a free Ukraine."

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall