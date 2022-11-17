GM startup BrightDrop projects $1 billion in revenue next year

BrightDrop, a General Motors Co. startup, focused on offering electric delivery options, told investors on Thursday it's on track to reach $1 billion in revenue in 2023.

The startup has previously only given specific revenue expectations of $5 billion by mid-decade and possibly $10 billion by 2030. The company confirmed it will generate up to $10 billion in revenue and reach 20% profit margins by the end of the decade.

Also on Thursday, the company unveiled BrightDrop Core, a subscription-based software platformto help customers better optimize their business. It combines data from BrightDrop products to give better visibility, insight and control of their operations, GM said.

BrightDrop Core will be available in early 2023.

BrightDrop launched in 2021 with products targeting last-mile delivery and fulfillment, including its Zevo lineup of electric delivery vans, the BrightDrop Trace eCart and the BrightDrop Core software suite.

The company has more than 25,000 reservations and letters of intent for its products from companies including Walmart, Hertz, FedEx and Verizon.

