GM invests $45 million at Indiana casting foundry for EV production

General Motors Co. is investing $45 million at its Bedford, Indiana, aluminum die casting foundry to support future electric vehicle production, the automaker said Friday.

The investment will expand the facility's production capacity for EV drive unit castings for production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV full-size pickups. Work for the expansion will begin immediately.

Last December, GM invested more than $51 million to install new, state-of-the-art equipment at Bedford to support drive unit castings production for the Silverado EV and other vehicles.

Bedford last year started producing electric drive unit castings for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup.

GM has invested more than $456 million in Bedford Casting Operations since 2011.

GM’s Bedford plant opened in 1942. About 680 hourly and salaried workers manage die casting processes that produce cylinder blocks, transmission cases, structural components and drive unit housings for GM products.