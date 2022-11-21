Domino's goes electric, acquiring over 800 Chevy Bolts for delivery fleet

Ann Arbor-based Domino's Pizza Inc. is moving to electrify its pizza delivery with the acquisition of more than 800 custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolt EVs.

More than 100 of the General Motors Co. electric cars are arriving at select franchise and corporate stores throughout the United States this month. An additional 700 will arrive in coming months, the company said, giving Domino's the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the country. As of now, Michigan Domino's stores will receive 93 EVs, with 49 in the metro Detroit market.

The company did not purchase the entire fleet, spokesperson Danielle Bulger said in a statement, since most of these vehicles were purchased by franchisees.

"We are not retiring gas-powered delivery vehicles right now, as we still have many delivery drivers across the U.S. who use their own vehicles to make deliveries," Bulger said.

Domino's created an interactive map of how many Chevy Bolt EVs are in each state and how many are coming soon at: www.dominos.com/evfleet. The move to electrify the pizza delivery fleet, which Domino's launched in 1960 with the Volkswagen Beetle, is part of the company's goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Domino’s has always been on the cutting edge of pizza delivery and electric delivery cars make sense as vehicle technology continues to evolve," Domino's CEO Russell Weiner said in a statement. The company already delivers with electric bikes and/or scooters in 24 international markets, including the U.S.

“We’re excited that Domino’s has chosen the Chevrolet Bolt EV to build their electric pizza delivery fleet in the U.S.,” said Ed Peper, vice president of GM Fleet, in a statement. “Both companies are committed to bettering our environment. GM plans to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new U.S. light duty vehicles by 2035."

Domino’s is partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management for local account management, vehicle acquisition, financing, telematics solutions and maintenance for its EVs.

To promote its move to EVs, Domino’s is launching two giveaways for the chance to win one of two 2023 Chevy Bolt EVs. To enter each giveaway, customers can:

Order Domino’s delivery online between Nov. 21, 2022, and Feb. 12, 2023.

Share why they're the pizza’s biggest fan using #DominosDeliversAChevy and #Contest on TikTok or Instagram Reels between Nov. 21, 2022 and Dec. 4, 2022.

For more details on each of the two giveaways, including how to enter without making a purchase, visit dominos.com/evfleet and bit.ly/DominosDeliversAChevy.

khall@detroitnews.com