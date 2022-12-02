Corvette plant dispute could lead to temp worker layoffs, 2nd shift cut

A dispute between the local labor union and management at General Motors Co. Bowling Green Assembly Chevrolet Corvette plant in Kentucky could lead to temporary worker layoffs and the potential cancellation of the second shift, according to a letter obtained by The Detroit News.

The company and the United Auto Workers Local 2164 have not resolved issues to retain temporary employees, according to the Dec. 2 letter signed by Plant Director Kai Spande.

"The local parties have mutually settled the majority of the topics raised by the local union in an attempt to resolve this issue," Spande wrote. "However, the parties remain apart on the final matter."

The deadline for retaining the unspecified number of temporary workers at Bowling Green was 2:30 p.m. EST today.

"In the absence of resolution, we will release our temporary workforce," Spande wrote. "Without this group of important team members, we will have to float second shift employees to first shift and temporarily layoff second shift beginning Monday, as well."

In a Friday afternoon statement, GM spokesperson Dan Flores said: "Plant management has and will continue to bargain in good faith on this issue. Beyond that, we have no comment at this time."

The Bowling Green plant makes the Corvette Stingray and Corvette Z06.