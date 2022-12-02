GM, LG executives in Tennessee for Ultium announcement

General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution executives are in Nashville today to make an announcement on their Ultium Cells LLC battery cell operation in Spring Hill with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, according to a media advisory.

Specifics on the announcement weren't provided. The Nashville Business Journal reported the executives and governor will be making "an economic development announcement," according to media advisories.

The Tennessee Ultium plant is one of four battery cell manufacturing sites LG and GM are jointly developing in the U.S. A northeast Ohio battery plant started producing battery cells this year and construction has started on a third site in Delta Township near Lansing. GM and LG are considering a New Carlisle, Indiana, site for their fourth battery plant location.

The Spring Hill Ultium plant is next to GM's Spring Hill Assembly plant, where production of electric Cadillac Lyriqs began this year. Production of battery cells at the Ultium Tennessee plant is slated to start next year. GM and LG announced in 2021 they would invest $2.3 billion to build their second battery plant in Spring Hill. It's supposed to create 1,300 jobs.

Today's announcement at the Ultium Tennessee plant comes less than a week before workers at Ultium's Warren, Ohio, plant vote on unionizing with the United Auto Workers.

The Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 election monitored by the National Labor Relations Board will be the first at a joint venture battery cell plant operated in part by a Detroit automaker. Organizing the Ultium plants and other JV battery operations will be vital for the UAW and the result of next week's election will help determine how organizing efforts will go at other locations.

