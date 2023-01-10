Hummer EV SUV auction to benefit Trail Lightly's outdoor mission

Weighing nearly five tons, the battery-powered, 2024 GMC Hummer SUV won’t tread lightly, but it will benefit Tread Lightly.

Proceeds from the Barrett-Jackson auction this month of the first electric SUV will go to the Utah-based nonprofit, which is committed to promoting responsible outdoor recreation through stewardship and educational programs. The 2024 Hummer is the sport utility version of the $110k, 9,640-pound Hummer EV pickup super-truck that debuted in 2022.

VIN001 of the Hummer pickup fetched $2.5 million at Barrett-Jackson, with proceeds going to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which aids injured veterans, first responders and the families of those who died in the line of duty. Estimates are that the SUV auction might also crest seven figures, with proceeds going to maintaining trails across the country for off-road vehicles from Hummers to Wranglers to Broncos.

“GMC is auctioning the build slot for VIN001 of the first 2024 model in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern,” said Tread Lightly executive director Matt Caldwell in an interview. “The proceeds will go in part to hiring new program managers as we expand our mission of boots-on-the-ground trail restoration.”

The Hummer is part of an industry boom in off-road vehicles as manufacturers cater to Americans' lust for the outdoors. With off-road-focused features like all-terrain tires, adjustable ride height, trail-mapping, all-terrain tires and four-wheel-steer, the electric Hummer SUV is a stealthy off-road beast. Tread Lightly’s mission is to help maintain and create the trails to help vehicles like the Hummer roam.

As motorized recreation has boomed, Tread Lightly’s budget has soared in the last two years from $400,000 to over $4 million. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the outdoor recreation economy accounted for 1.9% ($454 billion) of U.S. GDP in 2021 — increasing 18.9% year over year

Tread Lightly is involved in trail maintenance across the country, with 90 projects in 2022 including hot spots like Sedona and the Rubicon Trail. In Michigan, it has been active in off-road parks like Holly Oaks and Drummond Island, where it has helped secure the rock face in the much-traveled area around the iconic Steps at Marble Head.

The VIN001 super-ute will be a top-trim, $105,595, triple-motor Edition 1 model with an estimated 300 miles of range and 830 horsepower. Like the standard model, which will go on sale for $79,995, the Edition 1 is based on the same, 800-volt Ultium battery platform as the Hummer pickup. The SUV has a nine-inch shorter wheelbase for better maneuverability. Despite its girth, the Hummer SUV is capable of neck-snapping 3.5-second zero-60 runs to get passengers to the trails in a hurry.

For more information on the auction, visit Barrett-Jackson’s auction page. For more on Tread Lightly, visit https://treadlightly.org/.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.