GM invests $20.5 million in customer care and aftersales plants

General Motors Co. is investing $20.5 million across three of its customer care and aftersales parts distribution centers, including two in Michigan.

The Memphis Parts Distribution Center will receive a $14 million investment, the Ypsilanti Processing Center and Davison Road Processing Center a $3 million investment and the Davison Road Processing Center in Burton near Flint a $3.5 million investment.

In Memphis, GM will add an automated parts storage and retrieval system to prepare for electric vehicles. Memphis is the distribution hub for Original Equipment ACDelco parts and EV chargers and supports GM’s newly launched eCommerce business. The system will be operational by October 2023. The new technology is expected to increase storage capacity at the Memphis facility by 11%, which will allow for a greater number of parts to be processed, GM says.

At Ypsilanti, the investment will be used to install robotic technology with powered conveyors to lift and palletize material. The system will be operational by December 2023.

The Burton facility's investment will add automatic boxing machines to create custom-sized boxes to fit parts. The system will be operational by April 2023.

