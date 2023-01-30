GM hires former Tesla leader for executive post
Kalea Hall
The Detroit News
General Motors Co. has hired Zach Kirkman as vice president of corporate development and global mergers and acquisitions, GM CFO Paul Jacobson announced in a LinkedIn post Monday.
Kirkman previously served as head of corporate development, mergers and acquisitions at Tesla Inc. and "brings an extensive background assessing and executing M&A, evaluating and managing minority investments, evaluating unique supply chain situations, as well as leading special projects," Jacobson wrote.
