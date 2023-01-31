GM hourly workers to get biggest profit-sharing checks ever, over $12,000

General Motors Co. will deliver its largest profit-sharing payouts ever to employees next month ― up to $12,750 this year to about 42,300 eligible hourly workers, according to the company's financial results released Tuesday.

Employees will receive their share in their Feb. 24 paychecks.

For every $1 billion GM makes in North America, the automaker's U.S. employees receive $1,000, according to the GM/United Auto Workers agreement. GM made about $13 billion in North America in 2022.

"We earned record EBIT-adjusted of $14.5 billion and our eligible U.S. hourly employees earned record profit sharing totaling $500 million, which brings the three-year total to $1.2 billion," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a letter to shareholders. "Their hard work helped us deliver industry-leading initial quality and meet strong customer demand."

Last year, GM employees could have received up to $10,250 in profit sharing.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@bykaleahall