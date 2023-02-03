GM, Netflix team up with Will Ferrell on Super Bowl ad highlighting EVs

Netflix and General Motors Co. have teamed up with comic icon Will Ferrell for a Super Bowl commercial that will play during the big game Feb. 12 and showcase electric vehicles.

While the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL championship, the ad will show Ferrell entering the world of some of Netflix's biggest shows like "Army of the Dead" and "Squid Game," highlighting GM's fleet of EVs, the car company announced in a news release. A preview shared on YouTube shows Ferrell asking a zombie for directions.

Ferrell and GM have teamed up on a Super Bowl ad highlighting EVs. In 2021, the "Elf" star appeared in a spot featuring Cadillac and poking fun at the country for Norway.

GM and Netflix officials say it's part of a strategic alliance between the two companies to incorporate EVs in entertainment more.

“Entertainment has a huge impact on culture. We want to make EVs famous on streaming, small and silver screens to build an EV culture through storytelling that incorporates the experiences of driving and owning an EV,” GM Global Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl said in the news release.

GM vehicles will be seen in select Netflix shows and films over the course of the next year. "Love is Blind," "Queer Eye" and "Unstable" will feature the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and Cadillac LYRIQ respectively. The GMC Hummer EV Puckup truck and Cadillac LYRIQ are based off of GM's new Ultium EV platform.

“At Netflix, we create shows and films that can influence culture and spark meaningful conversations," Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said in the news release.

