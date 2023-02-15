Corvette production to be down for a week

General Motors Co.'s Bowling Green Assembly Plant where the Chevrolet Corvette is manufactured will be down the week of Feb. 20 due to an unspecified temporary parts shortage not related to semiconductors, the automaker confirmed on Wednesday.

Production is set to resume on Feb. 27. The Kentucky plant makes the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and Corvette Z06.

GM spokesperson Dan Flores said in a statement: "Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production to meet the strong demand for our products."

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall