Cadillac shows off refreshed XT4 SUV for 2024 model year

The Cadillac XT4 compact SUV is getting a refresh for model year 2024 with a new design and tech upgrades to mimic its luxury siblings, the General Motors Co. brand revealed on Monday.

The 2024 version of the XT4, which is manufactured at the GM Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas, will go on sale this summer. Pricing will be announced closer to the start of production. The 2023 XT4 starts at $36,295.

Offered in three trims — Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport — the XT4 has new features that include:

Front and rear design updates, including LED headlamps

A fresh interior including a 33-inch-diagonal interface/display and new color options

More than a dozen standard safety and driver assistance technologies, including blind-zone steering assist, rear cross-traffic braking and lane-keep assist with lane departure warning

A new lineup of 18- and 20-inch alloy wheels

Available AKG 13-speaker audio system

5G WiFi hotspot capability in the U.S. and Canada

“The XT4 continues to be a top-selling vehicle in its class, year over year,” said Rory Harvey, global Cadillac vice president, in a statement. “Its balance of dynamic style, drivability and luxury has made it a favorite for many new Cadillac customers. Now with enhancements including our 33-inch-diagonal LED Color Touchscreen Display and safety features, it will further demand a second look.”

Cadillac didn't change the XT4's propulsion system, which includes the brand's 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine with active fuel management that helps reduce fuel consumption and a nine-speed automatic transmission with electronic shift control.

A drive-mode selector also comes standard for the driver to tailor the XT4’s responses to different driving conditions. Tour, Sport and Snow/Ice modes are available on all trims. The active sport suspension available on XT4 Sport elevates ride and handling dynamics.

The XT4 also has available on all trims a twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system that helps traction and vehicle control.

